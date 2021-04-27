Pondy adds 1,021 new COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 55,047

Puducherry recorded 1,021 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Tuesday, raising the aggregate to 55,047.

The union territory also saw 13 new deaths taking the toll to 771.

Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar said the 1,021 fresh cases were identified at the end of examination of 6,502 samples and the new cases were spread over Puducherry 781, Karaikal 108, Yanam 73 and Mahe 59.

The Director said 690 patients recovered and were discharged from hospitals during last twenty-four hours.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.40 percent and 84.38 percent respectively.

All the 13 patients who died belonged to Puducherry region.

There were 7,828 active cases which included 6,306 patients in home isolation.

On the vaccination front, 31,491 health care workers and 18,473 front line workers have been inoculated so far, the official said.

The second phase of vaccination of those above 60 years and also those above 45 years with co-morbidity has covered so far 15,536 people.

Meanwhile, interacting with the residents on a Facebook Live session, Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said wearing of masks was absolutely necessary not only for those venturing out of their homes but also while remaining indoors.

She asked people not to become panicky and said the government was leaving no stone unturned to tackle the situation particularly in the second wave of the pandemic.

