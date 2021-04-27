WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for review

WHO still in talks on Russia's Sputnik vaccine but no date for reviewReuters | Geneva | Updated: 27-04-2021 14:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 14:46 IST
The World Health Organization said on Tuesday it was still in discussions about the Russian-made Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine and had not yet set a date to evaluate the shot's clinical data for possible emergency use listing.
"On Sputnik, we are still waiting, we are still in the back-and-forth stage. So we don't have a review meeting scheduled yet," WHO spokeswoman Margaret Harris told a briefing in Geneva.
Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday rejected importing the Sputnik V requested by state governors battling a deadly second wave. Technical staff highlighted "inherent risks" and serious defects, citing a lack of information guaranteeing its safety, quality, and effectiveness.
