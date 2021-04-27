Left Menu

Bangladesh approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot; says Sinopharm pending

Bangladesh's drug regulator on Tuesday approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against COVID-19, signalling that clearance for China's Sinopharm shot would follow very soon as a supply line from India falters. Dhaka, facing a second wave of the pandemic, is racing to secure more vaccines after its bigger neighbour halted exports of the AstraZeneca -Oxford University shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections.

Reuters | Updated: 27-04-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 17:47 IST
Bangladesh approves Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 shot; says Sinopharm pending

Bangladesh's drug regulator on Tuesday approved the Russian Sputnik V vaccine for emergency use against COVID-19, signalling that clearance for China's Sinopharm shot would follow very soon as a supply line from India falters.

Dhaka, facing a second wave of the pandemic, is racing to secure more vaccines after its bigger neighbour halted exports of the AstraZeneca -Oxford University shot in response to a record surge in domestic infections. Announcing approval for Sputnik V, Directorate General of Drug Administration head Mahbubur Rahman told reporters: "Hopefully we'll get 4 million doses of Russian vaccine by May."

Bangladesh could also approve Sinopharm in coming days, he added. Foreign Minister A.K. Abdul Momen said earlier that Russia had proposed manufacturing Sputnik V in Bangladesh, as Moscow seeks to increase production globally to meet rising demand for a shot already approved for use in more than 50 countries.

Bangladesh, a country of 170 million has been relying on the AstraZeneca vaccine so far, and around 6 million of it citizens have been inoculated. This week its stopped administered first doses, however, amid uncertainty over when shipments from India would resume.

Bangladesh has an agreement with the Serum Institute of India, the world's biggest vaccine maker, for 30 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine but has received only 7 million so far. Bangladesh on Monday sealed its border with India for 14 days, though trade will continue. Air travel has been suspended since April 14, when Bangladesh imposed a strict lockdown which it extended for a week on Tuesday.

The country's second wave peaked around three weeks ago. Since then, daily infections have fallen by more than half, with 3,031 new cases reported on Tuesday as well as 78 coronavirus-linked fatalities. Total deaths stand at 11,228 and cases at 751,659.

India has also gifted its neighbour 3.2 million doses of the AstraZeneca shot, which Serum had been producing for many countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Krithi Karanth becomes first Indian woman to be chosen as a 'Wild Innovator'

Dr.Krithi K Karanth, Chief Conservation Scientist at Bengaluru-based Centre for Wildlife Studies CWS, has been chosen as the first Indian and Asian woman for the 2021 WILD Innovator Award.This award given by the WILD ELEMENTS Foundation bri...

Science News Roundup: Genetic study offers good news; Bezos collide after SpaceX wins moon landing contract and more

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.Exclusive Space entrepreneur Max Polyakov acquires South Africas Dragonfly satellite makerMax Polyakov, an ultra-wealthy entrepreneur with ambitions of building a space transportation em...

MP: Cong's Digvijaya demands restoration of MPLAD scheme

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development MPLAD scheme be restored for use by parliamentarians to develop medical facilities amid the COVID-19 outbreak.Singh,...

The Kissing Booth 3 not releasing in May but could finally come to Netflix in July

The romantic comedy-drama sequel The Kissing Booth 3 may not have an official release date but it was scheduled to release in summer 2021. Recently, it is confirmed that the Vince Marcello-directed teen romantic comedy film will not releasi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021