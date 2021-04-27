Left Menu

Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for over-50s - PM

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:51 IST
Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for over-50s - PM

The Irish government has agreed to allow the use of both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused by health authorities and AstraZeneca was only allowed for those over 60.

The country is broadly on target in its rollout, Martin told journalists when asked if he expected to achieve its goal of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Two Spanish citizens dead after attack in east Burkina Faso

Two Spanish citizens have been killed in an ambush in eastern Burkina Faso, the Spanish government said on Tuesday.The Spanish journalists and an Irish citizen went missing during an attack by gunmen Monday near a national park, said Aranch...

Auto group backs guidelines for partially automated vehicles

The trade association representing most major automakers is offering guidelines for manufacturers to advertise partially automated driving systems and to make sure drivers are paying attention while using them.The Alliance for Automotive In...

Boxing-Jordanian boxer Al-Swaisat dies from brain injury aged 19

Teenage Jordanian boxer Rashed Al-Swaisat has died in hospital more than a week after he sustained a brain injury at the International Boxing Association AIBA world youth championships in Poland. The 19-year-old Al-Swaisat was taken to hosp...

SC asks Centre to explain rationale behind different price slabs of COVID-19 vaccines

New Delhi, Apr 27 PTI The Supreme Court Tuesday took note of different prices of COVID-19 vaccines for Centre, states and the private hospitals and asked the central government to explain to it the rationale and basis behind such a pricing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021