Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for over-50s - PM

Ireland approves AstraZeneca, J&J vaccines for over-50s - PMReuters | Dublin | Updated: 27-04-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 18:51 IST
The Irish government has agreed to allow the use of both the Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca vaccines for people over 50 years old, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said on Tuesday.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine had been paused by health authorities and AstraZeneca was only allowed for those over 60.
The country is broadly on target in its rollout, Martin told journalists when asked if he expected to achieve its goal of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of June.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Martin
- Irish
- AstraZeneca
ALSO READ
India wants Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson to seek licence for COVID-19 vaccines soon - govt official
U.S. to call for pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine - NYT
US recommends 'pause' for single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate clotting reports.
U.S. calls for pause on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine
BRIEF-U.S. Calls For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine After Clotting Cases - NYT