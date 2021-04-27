Left Menu

Rajasthan records highest single-day rise of 121 COVID deaths; over 16,000 fresh cases

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.With the fresh cases, the states cumulative tally has climbed to 5,46,964 and the death toll stands at 3,806, according to an official report.The number of active cases also increased to 1,55,182, it said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 27-04-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 19:43 IST
Rajasthan records highest single-day rise of 121 COVID deaths; over 16,000 fresh cases
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Rajasthan recorded the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 121 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Tuesday as well as 16,089 fresh cases.

With the fresh cases, the state's cumulative tally has climbed to 5,46,964 and the death toll stands at 3,806, according to an official report.

The number of active cases also increased to 1,55,182, it said. Among the fresh cases include Congress state president Govind Singh Dotasra. ''After showing the initial symptoms, my COVID test report is positive today. On the advice of doctors, I have isolated myself at the Sikar residence. I request all the people who have come in contact with me for the last few days to get the test done,'' Dotasra tweeted. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has wished him speed recovery. Dotasra has tested positive for the second time. Among the districts which reported deaths were Jodhpur (22), Jaipur (21), Udaipur (14), Bikaner (8), Kota and Sikar (6 each), Pali and Alwar (5 each), Ajmer, Barmer and Sirohi (4 each). A total of 3,87,976 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the state so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

