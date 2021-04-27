Left Menu

Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

All 222 people who participated in the first two stages have developed immunity to COVID-19, with no major side-effects reported, according to its Kazakh developer, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems. In Mega Park, one of the main shopping venues in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, QazVac was the only available option on Tuesday.

Reuters | Almaty | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:20 IST
Kazakhstan rolls out its own COVID-19 vaccine

Kazakhstan on Tuesday launched its own, domestically-developed vaccine for mass inoculations against COVID-19, starting with popular locations such as shopping malls. Almost a million people in the former Soviet republic of 19 million have already received the Russian-developed Sputnik V vaccine that Kazakhstan both imports and produces domestically.

The Central Asian republic's sovereign wealth fund has also ordered a million doses of Chinese-developed Sinopharm vaccine. But this week, the oil-exporting country made its own vaccine available to the general public, with Healthcare Minister Alexei Tsoi receiving a jab in front of the media.

Like Sputnik V, the QazVac vaccine is delivered in two shots with a three-week interval. QazVac is currently in a stage 3 trial to be completed by July. All 222 people who participated in the first two stages have developed immunity to COVID-19, with no major side-effects reported, according to its Kazakh developer, the Research Institute for Biological Safety Problems.

In Mega Park, one of the main shopping venues in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, QazVac was the only available option on Tuesday. Most of the people queuing up for the shot said the brand of vaccine did not matter to them. "We haven't made it in time for Sputnik (but) I do not think there is any difference between Sputnik and QazVac," said a young woman who only gave her first name, Madina.

"We plan to go to Georgia and we are getting the vaccine so that we do not get sick (with COVID-19) there". Officials have said domestic development of a vaccine has put Kazakhstan in an elite club of pharmaceutically advanced nations, but acknowledged issues with scaling up production and said they were discussing "bottling" the shot in Turkey.

Kazakhstan has reported over 360,000 COVID-19 cases with 4,381 deaths since the global pandemic began early last year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Strong pound, Aveva shares pull FTSE 100 lower; HSBC climbs

Londons FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday, as export-heavy companies took a hit from a perky pound, overshadowing a rise in bank shares following HSBCs quarterly profit beat. The blue-chip index shed 0.3, with industrial software company Aveva Gr...

N.Ireland's Foster may face confidence vote as DUP leader - reports

A majority of Democratic Unionist Party DUP lawmakers have signed a letter seeking a confidence vote in party leader and Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster, local media reported on Tuesday. A clear majority of DUP representatives...

Somalia's PM rejects proposed presidential term extension

Somalias prime minister denounced a proposed extension of the presidents term on Tuesday, piling pressure on Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed to hold elections as rival factions in the security forces drew up battle lines in the capital.The heads ...

BRIEF-Premier League seeks government approval to scrap TV rights auction - FT

April 27 Reuters - PREMIER LEAGUE SEEKS GOVERNMENT APPROVAL TO SCRAP TV RIGHTS AUCTION - FT Source httpson.ft.com3dWX4Sc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021