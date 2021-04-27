Left Menu

Bengal reports record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 27-04-2021 20:59 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 20:55 IST
Bengal reports record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

West Bengal on Tuesday logged 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,76,345, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The death toll climbed to 11,082 with 73 more fatalities, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 10,664 people recovered from the disease, though the discharge rate continued its downward trend at 85.61 per cent.

West Bengal now has 1,00,615 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 55,287 samples were tested since Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Stranger Things Season 4 may not stream until 2022, says Finn Wolfhard

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 Episode 24: Will Laginas find silver in the Money Pit?

World News Roundup: Lebanon asks S.Arabia to reconsider ban on its produce; Digital passes fail to banish airline fears over airport chaos and more

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Ker logs over 32k new COVID cases in highest single day surge; CM says situation in state grim

KeralaChief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday said the state has witnessed 255 per cent increase in active cases in the last two weeks even as the southern state reported 32,819 cases, the highest ever single day surge.Vijayan, who met t...

Miranda Lambert breaks down during first concert amid pandemic

Washington US, April 27 India American country music singer and songwriter Miranda Lambert broke down as he took the stage for her first concert in more than a year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. According to People magazine, Lambert t...

Bengal parties welcome EC's ban on victory processions after poll results

Cutting across differences, political parties in West Bengal Tuesday welcomed the Election Commissions decision to ban all victory processions after the declaration of results of the assembly polls in four states and a union territory in or...

Strong pound, Aveva shares pull FTSE 100 lower; HSBC climbs

Londons FTSE 100 dropped on Tuesday, as export-heavy companies took a hit from a perky pound, overshadowing a rise in bank shares following HSBCs quarterly profit beat. The blue-chip index shed 0.3, with industrial software company Aveva Gr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021