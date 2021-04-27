Bengal reports record 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, 73 more deaths

West Bengal on Tuesday logged 16,403 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest-single spike recorded in the state so far, pushing the tally to 7,76,345, a bulletin issued by the state health department said.

The death toll climbed to 11,082 with 73 more fatalities, it said.

In the past 24 hours, 10,664 people recovered from the disease, though the discharge rate continued its downward trend at 85.61 per cent.

West Bengal now has 1,00,615 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, 55,287 samples were tested since Monday.

