Guj CM for collective efforts to win war against COVID-19

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 27-04-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 27-04-2021 21:07 IST
File Photo

Amid a continuous surge in COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Tuesday appealed to people to win the ''war'' against coronavirus through collective efforts.

While admitting that people are facing difficulties in getting beds in hospitals, medical oxygen and medicines, the CM also said a large number of infected patients have recovered due to timely interventions by the state government.

Gujarat on Tuesday reported the highest number of 14,352 coronavirus positive cases in a day and a record 170 deaths, taking the tally to 5,24,725 and the toll to 6,656, as per the state health department.

''To tackle the rising cases, we have augmented our facilities. Our fight against COVID-19 is still on. We saw people at some places are facing difficulties in getting beds, oxygen, medicines and injections. The mortality rate has also increased, but we should not panic,'' Rupani said in a video message.

''We will overcome this situation with collective efforts. This is a war. Officials of all the departments have been instructed to focus only on this pandemic. The state government has directed officials to do whatever it takes to win this war,'' he said.

Citing data, Rupani said 2 lakh people were found coronavirus infected from April 1 to April 26 in Gujarat and 92,000 of them have recovered.

''As many as 7,500 people recovered and went home on Monday alone. Had we not increased beds and augmented our healthcare facilities, so many people might not have recovered. Gujarat's recovery rate is also improving,'' said Rupani.

He said the number of hospital beds in Gujarat has increased to 94,000 from 41,000 beds on March 15.

''52,000 of these beds are attached with oxygen supply,'' the chief minister said, adding 5 lakh Remdesivir injections have been distributed so far in Gujarat for critical patients.

While the state government has already imposed a night curfew in 29 cities to break the chain of coronavirus, Rupani urged citizens to observe restraint and stay indoors even during the day.

