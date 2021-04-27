Left Menu

Delhi government allows hospitals to engage retired nursing, para-medical staff

The health department on Tuesday ordered to restart four facilities for treatment of COVID-19 positive officers of the Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations and their family members.

Amid a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city, the Delhi government on Tuesday allowed hospitals to engage retired nursing and para-medical staff to handle the situation. ''In view of the surge of the COVID pandemic and to meet the demand of increased manpower, the medical directors/medical superintendents/directors of all COVID Hospitals of the Delhi government are authorised to engage nursing and para-medical staff who have either retired as on March 31, 2021 or are retiring soon on contractual basis for a period of six months or up to September 30 whichever is earlier,'' an official order said.

All district magistrates are requested to make necessary arrangements of rooms (accommodation for doctors, nurses, paramedics and support staff), as assessed to be required, available at a negotiated tariff to the staff of the concerned COVID dedicated facilities in their district, another order said. The health department on Tuesday ordered to restart four facilities for treatment of COVID-19 positive officers of the Delhi government, autonomous bodies, corporations and their family members. Last year, beds in four hotels -- Hotel Ginger, Hotel Park Plaza, Hotel Leela Ambience and Hotel Golden Tulip Essential -- were linked with Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for this purpose.

''It is hereby directed that the said facilities be restarted with immediate effect, if not already functional. District Magistrate, Shahdara, and District Magistrate, West, are directed to re-requisition the facilities, if released earlier, and place the same at the disposal of the RGSSH and DDUH,'' the order read.

