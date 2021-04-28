Left Menu

Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Covaxin, Indias home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and Americas top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said here.Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.This is something where were still gaining data on a daily basis.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 28-04-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 05:32 IST
Covaxin found to neutralise 617 variant of COVID-19: Dr Fauci

Covaxin, India’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine, has been found to neutralise the 617 variant of the deadly virus, White House chief medical adviser and America's top pandemic expert Dr Anthony Fauci said here.

Fauci was speaking to reporters during a conference call on Tuesday.

''This is something where we're still gaining data on a daily basis. But the most recent data, was looking at convalescent Sera of COVID-19 cases and people who received the vaccine used in India, the Covaxin. It was found to neutralise the 617 variants,'' he said.

''So, despite the real difficulty that we're seeing in India, vaccination could be a very, very important antidote against this,'' Fauci added.

The New York Times on Tuesday said Covaxin works by teaching the immune system to make antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The antibodies attach to viral proteins, such as the so-called spike proteins that stud its surface.

Developed by Bharat Biotech in partnership with National Institute of Virology and the Indian Council of Medical Research, Covaxin was approved for emergency use on January 3. Trial results later showed the vaccine has an efficacy of 78 per cent.

Responding to a question, Dr Andy Slavitt, White House COVID-19 Response Senior Advisor, said that a strike team from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention is headed over to India to help coordinate this response.

''We are making sure that we are locating some of the raw materials necessary to create more vaccines in India, which I think is going to be an important help there,'' he said.

''We stand with the country of India during this very trying and tragic surge. We are working to deploy resources and supplies, including therapeutics, rapid testing kits, ventilators, PPE, and raw materials, that are needed to manufacture vaccines in India, and the CDC, which has a long history of working with and in India on public health measures, will be deploying a strike team to the country to support the public health efforts there,'' Slavitt said.

Given the strong portfolio of approved, highly effective and safe vaccines here in the United States, the administration is looking at options to share AstraZeneca vaccines with other countries as they become available.

This should amount to around 60 million doses or so over the next two months, he added.

''The AstraZeneca vaccine is highly safe and effective, and approved in many parts of the world, and since it is not approved for use in the US, we do not need to use the AstraZeneca vaccine here during the next few months,'' Slavitt said.

''We have sufficient supply of vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson to accommodate our needs in the US,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Texas Indian-American Foundation shipping 50 ventilators to India

The US India Chamber of Commerce USICOC Foundation and its partner organisations are shipping 50 ventilators to India, besides other medical supplies, to help the country fight the deadly second wave of COVID-19.The foundation made arrangem...

Maharashtra: Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane, says official.

Maharashtra Three patients die in fire at private hospital in Thane, says official....

Philippine collector amasses super-sized collection of fast-food restaurant toys

From the age of 5, Filipino graphic artist Percival Lugue has had a passion for collecting toys from fast-food restaurant chains like McDonalds, Burger King and home-country favourite Jollibee.Now, nearly five decades later, the 50-year-old...

Regulation may be needed for Apple, Google app stores if changes not made - Australian regulator

Australias competition watchdog said on Wednesday regulation may be required to address the significant market power app stores owned by Alphabets Google and Apple have if they do not take steps to assuage concerns.The global dominance of A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021