Aurangabad district sees 958 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has recorded 958 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,20,566 and the toll to 2,427, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,409 patients were discharged in the district, including 659 in Aurangabad city, taking the number of recoveries to 1,05,641, he said.

Of the 958 cases recorded on Tuesday, 504 were from Aurangabad city and 454 others were from rural areas, he added.

In a piece of good news, the number of active cases fell to 12,498 on Tuesday from 15,630 on April 19.

Also, more recoveries are being reported in the last four days compared to the new infections, the official said.

He said 4,20,038 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday.

''On Tuesday, 10,053 people from Aurangabad and 6,932 others from rural areas were inoculated,'' a district official told.

