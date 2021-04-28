Left Menu

Aurangabad district sees 958 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 10:50 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 10:50 IST
Aurangabad district sees 958 COVID-19 cases, 26 deaths

Aurangabad district in Maharashtra has recorded 958 fresh coronavirus positive cases and 26 fatalities, taking the tally of infections to 1,20,566 and the toll to 2,427, an official said on Wednesday.

A total of 1,409 patients were discharged in the district, including 659 in Aurangabad city, taking the number of recoveries to 1,05,641, he said.

Of the 958 cases recorded on Tuesday, 504 were from Aurangabad city and 454 others were from rural areas, he added.

In a piece of good news, the number of active cases fell to 12,498 on Tuesday from 15,630 on April 19.

Also, more recoveries are being reported in the last four days compared to the new infections, the official said.

He said 4,20,038 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to beneficiaries till Tuesday.

''On Tuesday, 10,053 people from Aurangabad and 6,932 others from rural areas were inoculated,'' a district official told.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Only one-third beds in ITBP COVID care centre taken as O2 supply "limited"

Only one-third of the total 500 oxygen beds at the ITBP operated COVID care centre in south Delhi are occupied as the border guarding force said the capacity to admit coronavirus infected patients at the facility is limited due to supply of...

Quake of 6.2 magnitude strikes Assam, six more follows

Seven back- to-back earthquakes jolted Assam and some other northeastern states on Wednesday morning, causing extensive damage to buildings and forcing people to scamper out of their homes.The first of the shocks of 6.4 magnitude with its e...

Morepen Laboratories to raise over Rs 433 cr via issuance of shares on preferential basis

Drug firm Morepen Laboratories on Wednesday said its board has approved raising over Rs 433 crore through issue of shares to Switzerlands private venture capital firm Corinth Investment Holdings and Liquid Holdings, a promoter group of the ...

OxygenOS Open Beta 5 released for OnePlus Nord

OnePlus has released the OxygenOS Open Beta 5 update for the OnePlus Nord. The latest open beta build comes with a number of bug fixes and network improvement.The update fixes the frame drops issue as well as the abnormal preview in Nightsc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021