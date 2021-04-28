Left Menu

Pakistan records highest-ever deaths due to COVID-19

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:10 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 11:54 IST
Pakistan records highest-ever deaths due to COVID-19
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Pakistan on Wednesday reported more than 200 deaths due to the COVID-19, the highest number of fatalities in a single day, according to the official data.

The death toll jumped to 17,530 after 201 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

It said that 5,214 patients were in critical condition.

The data showed that 157 people died on April 23, which broke the record of 153 deaths reported on June 20 last year. However, a new record was created within a week, showing the ferocity of the pandemic.

In the last 24 hours, at least 5,292 new cases were reported, taking the national tally to 810,231.

The ministry reported that another 4,678 persons were reported as having recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recuperated people to 704,494.

The number of active patients was 88,207.

The authorities performed 49,101 tests on the last day, registering a positivity rate of 10.78 percent.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Tuesday said that due to the increasing number of deaths and spike in the positive cases, Prime Minister Imran Khan might order a lockdown of the worst-hit cities.

The issue of the pandemic was discussed in the Cabinet and the Prime Minister "directed that food supplies should be improved if we go for a complete lockdown," he said.

The government has already postponed the examination until mid-June to arrest the spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Lloyds, WPP pull FTSE 100 higher ahead of Fed policy meet

Londons FTSE 100 climbed on Wednesday, boosted by a series of positive earnings updates from companies, including Lloyds Banking Group and WPP, while investors awaited the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserves policy meeting. The blue-chip i...

EU legal case against AstraZeneca begins in Brussels court

The European Commissions legal proceedings against Anglo-Swedish drugmaker AstraZeneca over vaccine supplies began at the Brussels Court of First Instance on Wednesday.The Commission, the European Unions executive, launched the proceedings ...

EU lawmakers clear post-Brexit trade deal with Britain

The European Parliament has voted overwhelmingly in favor of the post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union, clearing the last hurdle towards full ratification of the accord.EU lawmakers backed the trade and cooperation a...

EU chief calls for 'faithful implementation' of Brexit trade deal

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed the European Parliaments approval of a trade accord with Britain on Wednesday and said its implementation was crucial.The TCA Trade and Cooperation Agreement marks the foundation o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021