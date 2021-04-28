Back to school next week for Poland's youngest pupils

Children from the first three grades in Poland are expected to go back to school next week as coronavirus infections fall, Health Minister Adam Niedzielski said on Wednesday. The government is on track to ease some restrictions on Wednesday as the country of 38 million seems to have combated its third wave of the pandemic.

"I think that from next Tuesday, May 4, children from grades 1-3 will return to school. We have only one question - which we will resolve shortly - whether it will be nationwide, or whether some regions will have hybrid teaching," Niedzielski told private radio RMF24. Poland implemented nationwide restrictions in mid-March, closing theatres, shopping malls, hotels, and cinemas, with even harsher restrictions closing kindergartens and hair salons put in place later that month.

