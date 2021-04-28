Left Menu

Army's base hospital in Delhi to have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID patients by mid-June

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 12:53 IST
The Indian Army's base hospital in Delhi will augment its capacity and will have 900 oxygenated beds for COVID-19 patients by mid-June, said an official statement on Wednesday.

Currently, the base hospital has a total of 340 COVID-19 beds, out of which 250 are oxygenated, it noted.

''This resource was being severely stretched for additional capacities due to exponential rise in COVID cases,'' the Army's statement noted. Despite the beds being filled to their capacity, patients over and above this capacity are being treated in the trauma centre after obtaining their willingness to wait for beds, it stated.

It said a plan was quickly put in place to expand the capacity to 650 COVID-19 beds -- of which 450 beds will be oxygenated -- by April 30.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) is also being enhanced from 12 beds 35 beds by April 29, it said. ''Next phase of expansion will see the present capacity being augmented to 900 oxygenated beds by the second week of June 2021,'' it noted.

India saw a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases, which pushed the total tally to 1,79,97,267, while the death toll crossed two lakh following 3,293 fresh fatalities, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The Army's statement said on Wednesday that for efficient patient management, a new COVID OPD (out patient department) under a specialist medical team is functioning round-the-clock for screening COVID-positive patients for home isolation, investigation, treatment advice and admission under a single roof. ''This team clinically examines approximately 500 patients on a daily basis and appropriate medical advice is rendered. The endeavour is to ensure that all critical cases are provided appropriate treatment,'' it noted.

