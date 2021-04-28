Left Menu

Ten states account for over 78 per cent of new COVID-19 deaths in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 13:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Maharashtra, Delhi, and Uttar Pradesh are among the 10 states that account for 78.53 percent of the new COVID-19 deaths reported in a day, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The country saw 3,293 people losing their lives in a span of 24 hours, the highest in a single day so far, pushing the death toll to 2,01,187.

Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh are the other states in the list of 10.

Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (895). Delhi follows with 381 daily deaths. The fatalities further include 264 from Uttar Pradesh, 246 from Chhattisgarh, 180 from Karnataka, 170 from Gujarat, 131 from Jharkhand, 121 from Rajasthan, and 100 from Punjab.

''The National Mortality rate has been falling and currently stands at 1.12 percent,'' the ministry said.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, and Rajasthan accounted for 73.59 percent of the new cases reported in a day.

A record single-day rise of 3,60,960 new cases has been registered in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 66,358. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh with 32,921 while Kerala reported 32,819 new cases. India's total active caseload has reached 29,78,709 and now comprises 16.55 percent of the country's total cases. A net increase of 96,505 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal cumulatively account for 71.91 percent of India's total active cases, the ministry said.

India's cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,48,17,371 with 2,61,162 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours. Ten states account for 79.01 percent of the new recoveries.

The cumulative number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 14.78 crores.

Cumulatively, 14,78,27,367 vaccine doses have been administered through 21,18,435 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am. These include 93,47,775 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,06,237 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,22,21,975 FLWs who have received the first dose and 65,26,378 FLWs have taken the second dose.

Besides, 5,10,85,677 and 93,37,292 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the first dose and 5,02,74,581 and 29,27,452 individuals aged 45 to 60 years have taken the first and second dose.

More than 25 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As of Day-102 of the vaccination drive (April 27), 25,56,182 vaccine doses were given. A total of 15,69,000 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 22,989 sessions for the first dose and 9,87,182 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine.

