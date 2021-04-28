Four-day lockdown in Goa from April 29 as cases spike: CM

The Goa government on Wednesday decided to impose a strict lockdown in the state beginning April 29 till May 3, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Speaking to reporters, he said essential services and industries will be exempted from the purview of the lockdown but public transport will not be allowed.

''The lockdown will come into force on Thursday evening and remain effective till Monday morning to break the chain of the coronavirus transmission,'' he said.

Goa on Tuesday reported 2,110 fresh cases and 31 deaths, taking the tally to 81,908 and the toll to 1,086, the government had said.

''Weekly markets will not be allowed during the lockdown. Casinos will also remain shut. However, industrial services will be allowed to function,'' the chief minister said.

Sawant said that casual laborers need not worry as the lockdown will be lifted on Monday morning and business activities resume.

The state administration will issue a detailed notification by Wednesday evening on the lockdown guidelines, he said.

The CM also appealed to people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of COVID-19 symptoms.

Sawant said as per the modified COVID-19 treatment protocol, medicines are offered to people at the time of testing instead of waiting for results.

''Vaccination centers will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment,'' he added.

