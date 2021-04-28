DU to set up COVID-19 isolation centre in Dwarka

The Delhi University will soon be starting a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka, the varsity said on Wednesday.

At least 10 staffers of the university have lost their lives due to the virus in the last week while many others are infected.

''#Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi...The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi,'' the varsity said in a tweet.

The COVID Isolation Centre will have a capacity of 180 beds of which some will have oxygen support system, it said, adding the centre is expected to start by the weekend.

The centre will be open to the general public too. Out of 180 beds, 125 will be oxygen beds, an official said. The Delhi government will be providing three doctors and three nurses for the centre. Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. The capital recorded over 24,149 fresh cases on Tuesday. The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered. PTI SLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)