Left Menu

DU to set up COVID-19 isolation centre in Dwarka

Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. The capital recorded over 24,149 fresh cases on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 15:27 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 15:27 IST
DU to set up COVID-19 isolation centre in Dwarka

The Delhi University will soon be starting a COVID-19 isolation centre with a capacity of 180 beds in Dwarka, the varsity said on Wednesday.

At least 10 staffers of the university have lost their lives due to the virus in the last week while many others are infected.

''#Covid Isolation Centre @UnivofDelhi...The University of Delhi with Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, in association with ISKON Temple, Dwarka supported by Delhi Govt, is starting a COVID Isolation Centre at Hostel Block of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Sector 3, Dwarka, Delhi,'' the varsity said in a tweet.

The COVID Isolation Centre will have a capacity of 180 beds of which some will have oxygen support system, it said, adding the centre is expected to start by the weekend.

The centre will be open to the general public too. Out of 180 beds, 125 will be oxygen beds, an official said. The Delhi government will be providing three doctors and three nurses for the centre. Delhi logged a record 381 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, while the positivity rate stood at 32.72 per cent. The capital recorded over 24,149 fresh cases on Tuesday. The cumulative case count stands at 10,72,065, of which over 9.58 lakh have recovered. PTI SLB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgarian prosecutors see possible Russian involvement in munitions depots blasts

Bulgarian prosecutors said on Wednesday they were collecting evidence for the possible involvement of six Russian citizens in four explosions at Bulgarian arms depots between 2011 and 2020 that were storing munitions destined for export to ...

HC says new protocol on Remdesivir use shows non-application of mind as only those COVID-19 patients on oxygen were to be given the drug.

HC says new protocol on Remdesivir use shows non-application of mind as only those COVID-19 patients on oxygen were to be given the drug....

Japan's unused 14 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines point to logistical hurdles

Japan has only used about a fifth of the COVID-19 vaccine doses it has imported so far, government data showed on Wednesday, underscoring logistical hurdles such as a shortage of medical staff, as it grapples with a sluggish inoculation cam...

Russia's low vaccination rate linked to demand, Kremlin says

Russias relatively low rate of vaccination so far is linked to demand, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday, adding it would grow in line with demand while the supply of doses was strong and distribution was working fine.Asked ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021