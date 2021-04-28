Left Menu

BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 28-04-2021 16:46 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 16:30 IST
BioNTech chief: Europe will reach herd immunity by August
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Europe can achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus within the next four months, the head of German pharmaceutical company BioNTech, which developed the first widely approved COVID-19 vaccine with U.S. partner Pfizer, said Wednesday.

While the exact threshold required to reach that critical level of immunization remains a matter of debate, experts say a level above 70 percent would significantly disrupt the transmission of the coronavirus within a population.

"Europe will reach herd immunity in July, latest by August," Ugur Sahin, BioNTech's chief executive, told reporters.

His company's vaccine makes up a large share of the doses administered in Europe and North America, where it is more commonly known as the Pfizer shot.

Sahin said data from people who have received the vaccine show that the immune response gets weaker over time, and a third shot will likely be required.

Studies show the efficacy of the BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine declines from 95 percent declines to about 91 percent after six months, he said.

"Accordingly, we need a third shot to get the vaccine protection back up to almost 100 percent again," Sahin said. He suggested this should be administered 9-12 months after the first shot.

"And then I expect it will probably be necessary to get another booster every year or perhaps every 18 months again," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

GRAPHIC -The great exit: central banks line up to taper emergency stimulus

The Bank of Canada set the taper ball rolling last week, becoming the first major central bank to cut back on pandemic-era money-printing stimulus programmes. So whos next The big guns of central banking - the U.S. Federal Reserve, European...

ECB, English Counties to join football community to support social media boycott

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB along with all 18 First-Class Counties, the eight Womens Regional teams and the Professional Cricketers Association PCA will stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the football community in taking part in a ...

I paid for Downing St refurbishment, UK PM Johnson says

British Prime Minister said on Wednesday he paid personally for the refurbishment of his Downing Street apartment, although he did not clarify whether he had initially paid.The answer is I have covered the costs and ... of course theres an ...

PM Modi sanctions procurement of 1 lakh portable oxygen concentrators from PM Cares Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has sanctioned the procurement of one lakh portable oxygen concentrators from the PM Cares Fund on Wednesday. In addition to the earlier sanctioned 713 Pressure Swing Adsorption PSA plants under PM Cares Fund, 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021