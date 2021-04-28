M3M Foundation, Medanta to set up 400-bed COVID care centre in Gurugram; 150 beds to be ready next week

M3M Foundation, the philanthropic arm of realty firm M3M Group, on Wednesday said it has partnered with Medanta Hospital to establish a COVID-19 care centre with 400 beds in Gurugram, Haryana. The centre will cater to the less critical patients. It will have provision of food and medical facilities, including oxygen, wherever required, the foundation said in a statement. M3M Foundation will set up 150 beds by next week. The remaining 250 beds too will be operational in May. ''A mobile medical unit, ambulance service and 24x7 helpline will also be available for shifting any patient from the COVID-care centre to the hospital,'' it added. ''There has been a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in the past month. As a result, there has been a shortage of beds and necessary medical equipment. ''We have initiated the work and 150 beds will be functional by the end of next week at our project OKR in sector 67 in Gurugram to be handed over to the Medanta Hospital,'' said Payal Kanodia, Trustee, M3M Foundation. The foundation said the COVID-19 care centre is envisaged as a step-down facility. The less critical patients will be admitted based on their health status through a referral procedure developed with the support of Medanta, it said. M3M is one of the leading realty firms in Delhi-NCR.

