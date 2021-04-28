Tunisia imposes compulsory quarantine on visitors, keeps schools closed

Tunisia imposes compulsory quarantine on visitors, keeps schools closedReuters | Tunis | Updated: 28-04-2021 18:31 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 18:31 IST
Tunisia's government said on Wednesday it will impose compulsory quarantine for a week on all visitors from May 3 and continue to suspend schools until May 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Last week one of the government's scientific advisers warned the health system was on the brink of collapse, with between 90-110 new patients in need of hospitalisation each day.
Tunisia has only about 500 intensive care beds. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
Also Read: At least 21 African migrants die as boat sinks off Tunisia
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Tunisia