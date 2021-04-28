Tunisia imposes compulsory quarantine on visitors, keeps schools closed

Tunisia's government said on Wednesday it will impose compulsory quarantine for a week on all visitors from May 3 and continue to suspend schools until May 16 to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Last week one of the government's scientific advisers warned the health system was on the brink of collapse, with between 90-110 new patients in need of hospitalisation each day.

Tunisia has only about 500 intensive care beds. (Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

