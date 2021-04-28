TN Guv Purohit reviews COVID-19 scenario in state

TN Guv Purohit reviews COVID-19 scenario in statePTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 19:59 IST
Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday reviewed the measures taken up by the government to tackle the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in a high level meeting at the Raj Bhavan.
Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan, Director General of Police, J K Tripathy, Health Secretary, J Radhakrishnan, Secretary, Public Department, P Senthil Kumar, and Secretary to the Governor, Anandrao V Patil participated, an official release from the Raj Bhavan said.
The government, meanwhile, named four trainee IAS officials to work at the COVID-19 Control Room here which monitors state-wide efforts aimed at tackling the pandemic.
Four trainee officials are posted at the control room to work on rotation basis (the currently named trainees would be working from April 29 to May 12) and they would be working with Tamil Nadu Medical Services Corporation authorities.
They shall be working on monitoring oxygen requirement and availability of essential medicine and beds in hospitals, a government release said.
