Better health infra helps manage 2nd wave of COVID-19: Assam CM

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:01 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI

Assam has so far been able to effectively tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the second wave of the pandemic due to the augmented health infrastructure created during the first wave, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Wednesday.

While holding a review meeting with representatives of various central government organisations, the Army, and paramilitary forces, the chief minister said that coronavirus-infected people have not faced any difficulty in receiving medical care till now.

However, there was a need to be prepared for any eventuality because of the surging number of COVID-19 cases, he said.

It was also necessary to ramp up public health infrastructure in the state, in case the situation deteriorates, Sonowal said.

The chief minister urged all stakeholders to support and strengthen the governments efforts to contain the pandemic and to reserve 50 per cent of the available beds in their hospitals for general COVID-19 patients.

He also asked them to increase ICU beds in those hospitals and said, the state government would provide necessary facilities like the supply of oxygen for patients in the hospitals.

''Assam performed in an exemplary manner in the fight against the first wave of the pandemic due to the united efforts of all stakeholders and we are optimistic that the state would succeed again in its efforts to curb the latest wave of COVID-19,'' he said.

Participants at the meeting assured all possible cooperation to the state government in dealing with the situation.

The meeting was attended by the GOC of the Armys 4 Corps, senior officials of the state government, officials of the Indian Air Force, BSF, CRPF, CISF, SSB, NDRF, NF Railway, Airports Authority of India, ONGC, OIL, and IOCL among others.

