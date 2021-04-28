Manipur reports 259 new COVID-19 cases

Manipur's COVID-19 caseload rose to 31,001 after 259 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours, officials of COVID-19 Common Control Room said on Wednesday.

Imphal West district reported 95 new cases, followed by 77 from Imphal East, while Churachandpur and Bishnupur district reported 28 and 20 new cases respectively, they said.

Besides, Thoubal reported 11 new cases, Ukhrul eight, Kakching seven, Senapati six, Kangpokpi three, Chandel two and one each from Jiribam and Tengnoupal districts.

Two persons - a 76-year-old man from Imphal East and another man from Imphal West districts died due to corona taking the toll in the disease to 395, the officials said.

Fifty-nine 59 patients were discharged from hospitals in the past 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 29,376, they said.

The state's recovery rate on Wednesday was 94.75 per cent.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,230 in the state, while 1,47,012 people vaccinated so far, the officials added.

