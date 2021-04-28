Switzerland to send oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to India
Switzerland on Wednesday said it will send medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to India amid the spiralling coronavirus cases here.Swiss Embassy in India said Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to India.This will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-04-2021 20:49 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 20:49 IST
Switzerland on Wednesday said it will send medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to India amid the spiralling coronavirus cases here.
Swiss Embassy in India said Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to India.
''This will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment. This material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society. Switzerland stands in solidarity with India in these challenging times,'' it said in a statement.
There has been a surge in COVID cases in the country in recent weeks, resulting in shortage of oxygen and beds at various hospitals. India has been sourcing and receiving equipment from various countries to deal with the current situation.
As per the data available with the Union health ministry on Wednesday, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases and the death toll crossed two lakh.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- COVID
- Swiss
- India
- Switzerland
- Red Cross Society
- Indian
ALSO READ
POLL-UK economy to return to pre-COVID-19 level around mid-2022
China reports 9 new COVID-19 cases vs 16 a day earlier
World Bank, Gavi urge countries with excess COVID-19 vaccines to release them
Australia shelves plans to buy J&J's one-dose COVID-19 vaccine
Republican Senator against imposing CAATSA on India for buying Russian missile system