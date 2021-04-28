Switzerland to send oxygen concentrators, other medical supplies to India

Switzerland on Wednesday said it will send medical supplies, including oxygen concentrators and ventilators, to India amid the spiralling coronavirus cases here.

Swiss Embassy in India said Switzerland through the Swiss humanitarian aid will send medical supplies to India.

''This will include oxygen concentrators, ventilators and other medical equipment. This material will be distributed with the support of the Indian Red Cross Society. Switzerland stands in solidarity with India in these challenging times,'' it said in a statement.

There has been a surge in COVID cases in the country in recent weeks, resulting in shortage of oxygen and beds at various hospitals. India has been sourcing and receiving equipment from various countries to deal with the current situation.

As per the data available with the Union health ministry on Wednesday, India witnessed a record single-day rise of 3,60,960 coronavirus cases and the death toll crossed two lakh.

