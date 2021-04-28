Left Menu

Punjab sees record jump of 142 COVID deaths, adds 6,472 cases

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 28-04-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 28-04-2021 21:26 IST
Punjab sees record jump of 142 COVID deaths, adds 6,472 cases

Punjab on Wednesday recorded the biggest daily jump of 142 fatalities due to COVID-19 that pushed the death toll to 8,772 while 6,472 fresh cases took the cumulative tally to 3,58,186, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases in the state increased to 53,426 from 51,936 on Tuesday, the bulletin stated.

Of the latest fatalities, 22 were reported from Gurdaspur, 18 from Amritsar, 17 from Sangrur, 15 from Ludhiana, 12 from Mohali and 10 from Patiala, it said.

Ludhiana saw the highest number of fresh cases at 952, followed by 867 in Mohali, 614 in Jalandhar, 597 in Patiala and 501 in Amritsar, among other districts As many as 5,272 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 2,95,988, the bulletin said.

There are 97 critical patients in the state who are on ventilator support while 700 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 71,07,801 samples have been collected for testing, it added.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh's COVID-19 caseload surged to 41,122 with 772 fresh infections while the death toll mounted to 457 as 11 more people succumbed to the disease, a medical bulletin stated.

There are 6,306 active cases in the union territory, it said.

The bulletin stated that 435 coronavirus patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection. With this, the number of cured persons stands at 34,359.

So far, 3,97,590 samples have been taken for testing. Of these, 3,55,384 have tested negative while reports of 72 are awaited, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Will Helen McCrory’s death impact storyline?

King's Day: Google Doodle on Koningsdag to honor the King’s birthday

Samsung launches industry’s first 24G SAS SSD to handle big data workloads

Google releases doodle to commemorate Freedom Day in South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Tracking Fintech during COVID-19: Harnessing power of technology

Its&#160;abundantly clear now that as fintech cements its place in the financial sector, accelerated further by the COVID-19 pandemic, it could open the sector to new possibilities by harnessing the power of technology to deliver financial ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID: Kejriwal chairs meeting to increase O2 beds, strengthen home isolation system

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday chaired a meeting to chalk out a plan for increasing oxygen beds and strengthening home isolation system in the national capital following a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases and deaths.Convened ...

Feds execute warrant at Rudy Giuliani's NYC home

A law enforcement official tells the Associated Press that federal investigators have executed a search warrant at Rudy Giulianis Manhattan residence.The former New York City mayor has been under investigation for several years over his bus...

COVID-19 goof-up: Test reports issued without taking samples in UP

A probe has been ordered into claims that the administration here issued COVID-19 test reports without taking samples, officials said on Wednesday.In a complaint to the district magistrate and chief medical officer, Raghvendra Kumar Mishra,...

France has administered more than 20 million COVID-19 shots

France has administered more than 20.9 million COVID-19 vaccinations since the end of December, including 14.8 million first injections, the health ministry said on Wednesday.It said that 22.2 of the entire population and 28.3 of the adult ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021