Left Menu

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 13:45 IST
Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

1:23 p.m.

COVID-19: Russia delivers 20 tonnes of medical supplies to India.

1:14 p.m.

Puducherry adds 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 57,427.

1:02 p.m.

Past COVID-19 infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection: Lancet study.

1:01 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians.

12:18 p.m.

The Delhi government releases revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.

12:15 p.m.

Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases: CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

12:04 p.m.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

10:26 a.m.

US advises its citizens in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

10:24 a.m.

Telangana logs 7,994 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths take toll to 2,208.

9:57 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 30,84,814: Union Health Ministry.

9:55 a.m.

Single day rise of 3,79,257 COVID-19 infections, 3,645 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,83,76,524, death toll to 2,04,832: Government.

9:18 a.m.

With the addition of 3,820 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,60,751, an official said.

5:18 a.m.

The United States will be delivering COVID-19 relief materials worth over USD100 million to India in the coming days, the White House said as the first flight carrying urgent health supplies left for the country.

3:16 a.m.

India faces world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, says US Senator Menendez.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain recovers 24 bodies from migrant boat off Canaries

The bodies of 24 sub-Saharan migrants, among them two minors, who are believed to have died of thirst and hunger as they tried to cross from the west coast of Africa to the Canary Islands, were brought to land by Spains Maritime Rescue Serv...

Guj: Uncertainty over 18-45 age group vaccination from May 1

The Gujarat government on Thursday said the process to vaccinate people against COVID-19 in 18 to 45 age group will begin once it gets substantial number of vaccines from pharmaceutical companies, triggering speculation whether the state wo...

Is Aadhaar mandatory for prisoners to get COVID-19 vaccine? HC

The Bombay High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and the Maharashtra government to clarify if an Aadhaar card was mandatory for prisoners to get the vaccine against COVID-19.Prison inmates should not be denied the vaccine because they did...

Oxygen crisis: Delhi's Sehgal Neo Hospital left with 1 hour of oxygen supply

Delhis Sehgal Neo Hospital on Thursday sent out an SOS over oxygen shortage and informed that the hospital is left with just one hour of medical oxygen for COVID-19 patients. 70 out of 150 patients are on medical oxygen support. Currently, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021