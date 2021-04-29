Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday.

1:23 p.m.

COVID-19: Russia delivers 20 tonnes of medical supplies to India.

1:14 p.m.

Puducherry adds 1,122 fresh Covid-19 cases, overall tally rises to 57,427.

1:02 p.m.

Past COVID-19 infection does not fully protect young people against reinfection: Lancet study.

1:01 p.m.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi demands free Covid-19 vaccination for all Indians.

12:18 p.m.

The Delhi government releases revised cumulative coronavirus figures for the city, raising the case tally by 44,350 and fatalities by 761 than previously reported.

12:15 p.m.

Chardham Yatra in Uttarakhand postponed in view of rising COVID-19 cases: CM Tirath Singh Rawat.

12:04 p.m.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 15 crore, the Union Health Ministry said.

10:26 a.m.

US advises its citizens in India to leave as soon as it is safe to do so amid sharp rise in COVID-19 cases.

10:24 a.m.

Telangana logs 7,994 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths take toll to 2,208.

9:57 a.m.

Active COVID-19 cases in country recorded at 30,84,814: Union Health Ministry.

9:55 a.m.

Single day rise of 3,79,257 COVID-19 infections, 3,645 fatalities push India's tally of cases to 1,83,76,524, death toll to 2,04,832: Government.

9:18 a.m.

With the addition of 3,820 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has reached 4,60,751, an official said.

5:18 a.m.

The United States will be delivering COVID-19 relief materials worth over USD100 million to India in the coming days, the White House said as the first flight carrying urgent health supplies left for the country.

3:16 a.m.

India faces world's worst COVID-19 outbreak, says US Senator Menendez.

