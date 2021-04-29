Left Menu

Brazilian coronavirus variant may be more transmissible, evade immunity: Study

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 16:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 16:33 IST
Brazilian coronavirus variant may be more transmissible, evade immunity: Study

The P.1 coronavirus variant, which originated in Brazil, is likely to be more transmissible than other strains of SARS-CoV-2, and might be able to evade immunity gained from previous infection with the virus, according to a modelling study.

The research, published in the journal Science, used data from Manaus city in Brazil to characterise P.1 and its properties, including 184 samples of genetic sequencing data.

Manaus is facing a massive second wave outbreak, with high number of daily deaths and instances of the health care systems collapsing.

The researchers from University of Copenhagen in Denmark and colleagues in Brazil found that genetically speaking P.1 is different from the previous strains of coronavirus.

It has acquired 17 mutations including an important trio of mutations in the spike protein -- K417T, E484K and N501Y, they said.

The spike protein helps the coronavirus to infect the human cells.

''Our epidemiological model indicates that P.1 is likely to be more transmissible than previous strains of coronavirus and likely to be able to evade immunity gained from infection with other strains,'' said corresponding author of the study, Samir Bhatt, a researcher at University of Copenhagen.

The researchers noted that P.1 emerged in Manaus around November 2020.

The variant has since spread to several other states in Brazil as well as many other countries around the world, including India.

''It went from not being detectable in our genetic samples to accounting for 87 per cent of the positive samples in just seven weeks,'' Bhatt said.

The researchers then used an epidemiological model to estimate how transmissible P.1 seemed to be.

They also estimated signs of P.1 evading immunity gained from previous infection.

''Roughly speaking, our model incorporates many data sources such as mortality counts and genetic sequences and compares two different virus strains to see which one best explains the scenario that unfolded in Manaus,'' Bhatt said.

''One was the 'normal coronavirus' and the other was dynamically adjusted using machine learning to best fit the actual events in Brazil,'' he said.

This modelling allowed the researchers to conclude that P.1 is likely to be between 1.7 and 2.4 times more transmissible than non-P1-lineages of the coronavirus.

They also conclude that P.1 is likely to be able to evade between 10 and 46 per cent of the immunity gained from infection with non-P.1 coronavirus.

''We have to caution extrapolating these results to be applicable anywhere else in the world. However, our results do underline the fact that more surveillance of the infections and of the different strains of the virus is needed in many countries in order to get the pandemic fully under control,'' Bhatt added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix joins virtual YouTuber boom; Final TV ratings for Oscars inch up to 10.4 million viewers and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bulgaria expels Russian diplomat over arms depot blasts

Bulgaria on Thursday announced the expulsion of a Russian diplomat after prosecutors said they suspected Russian involvement in four explosions at arms depots in Bulgaria.At a meeting with the Russian ambassador, Foreign Minister Ekaterina ...

Too early to talk about what will be COVID second wave impact on consumption: HUL chief

The entire focus of the country now should be on taming the coronavirus and it is too early to say what impact the second wave of the pandemic will have on underlying offtake and consumption, Hindustan Unilever Ltd HUL Chairman and Managing...

Lebanon recommends ban on travellers arriving from India, Brazil

Lebanese authorities on Wednesday recommended a ban on travelers arriving from India and Brazil unless they had been out of the two countries for more than two weeks. The national committee concerned with measures to curb the pandemic didnt...

Millions of Dutch tulips bloom again, in a spectacle few will see

With dazzling displays of colour including tulips in purple, yellow, and crimson, the Keukenhof flower garden outside The Hague usually rivals Amsterdams top museums as one of the Netherlands biggest tourist attractions. This year, for the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021