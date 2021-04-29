Left Menu

The Latest: Congo to return 1.3M AstraZeneca vaccine doses

The Serum Institute of India makes the doses that COVAX delivers to African nations, but India has banned exports as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of infections. Nkengasong said he's not aware of other countries saying they're unable to use their vaccine doses, but urged any there are not to wait until the last moment to hand them back. He said other countries in Europe, North America, and Asia can have their luxury of vaccine options but we do not have choices.

PTI | Kinshasa | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:26 IST
The Latest: Congo to return 1.3M AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Africa's top public health official says Congo wants to give back some 1.3 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses so they can be distributed to other African nations.

Africa Centers for Disease Control Director John Nkengasong told reporters Thursday there is "a lot of vaccine hesitancy" in the vast country. He said there is a five-week timeline to get the doses administered elsewhere.

Nkengasong said Congo is working with the COVAX project aimed at distributing doses to low- and middle-income nations to hand over its unused supplies. He expressed hope that the doses can reach other people quickly in what he called "an extremely critical time." African countries largely rely on doses from COVAX, but Nkengasong said the crisis in India means further doses for Africa could be affected for weeks or months. The Serum Institute of India makes the doses that COVAX delivers to African nations, but India has banned exports as it grapples with a devastating resurgence of infections.

Nkengasong said he's not aware of other countries saying they're unable to use their vaccine doses, but urged any there are not to wait until the last moment to hand them back.

He said other countries in Europe, North America, and Asia "can have their luxury" of vaccine options but "we do not have choices."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment. The intervention application has been...

Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM

An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giants decision to remove a users post under its rules on Dangerous individuals and Organisations, and urged the social media platform to avoid mistakes that silence th...

GLOBAL-MARKETS-World shares boosted by Fed guidance, Biden plan

Global shares extended gains on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy and U.S. President Joe Biden proposed a 1.8 trillion stimulus package. Strong U.S. economic...

DC win toss, opt to field

Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and opted to bowl in their IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.Lalit Yadav replaced Amit Mishra, who has sustained a shoulder injury, with Lalit Yadav in the DC playing X...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021