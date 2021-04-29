Centre says over one crore COVID-19 vaccine doses still available with states

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 18:35 IST
More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over 20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday. On media reports quoting some Maharashtra government officials that vaccines in the state are ''finished'' and adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the ministry said a balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to eligible population groups.

''It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as on April 29 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470.

''Of this, the total consumption, including wastage (0.22 per cent), was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups,'' the ministry said.

The Centre has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost.

Of this, the total consumption including wastages is 15,10,77,933 doses, the ministry said.

''More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with states and UTs to be administered. More than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next 3 days,'' the ministry stated.

The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from May 1. Registration for the new eligible population groups started from Wednesday. Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal cowin.gov.in or through the Aarogya Setu app.

Delhi has received so far 38,40,710 doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the total consumption, including wastage, has been 32,77,716. Therefore, 5,62,994 doses are still available, according to official data.

Rajasthan has been supplied 1,36,12,360 doses and the total consumption has been 1,32,42,014, including wastage. The state now has 3,70,346 doses available.

West Bengal has received 1,13,83,340 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 1,08,89,069. It now has 4,94,271 doses, the data stated.

Chhattisgarh has received 59,16,550 doses and the total utilisation, including wastage, has been 56,09,386. The state has 3,07,164 doses available and 2,00,000 doses are to be supplied.

Vaccination along with test, track, treat and COVID-appropriate behaviour is part of the five-point strategy of the Centre to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vaccination against COVID-19 began in the country on January 16.

