Left Menu

Agra to convert 5 CHCs into COVID centres, start plant to supply over 1,200 oxygen cylinders daily

Authorities in Uttar Pradeshs Agra have decided to convert five Community Health Centres CHCs into COVID-19 centres each having 30 beds with oxygen support, as the district battles surge in infections.Critical coronavirus patients L2 would be admitted to such centres which will also have paramedical staff and a team of doctors and other health staff, officials said.The health department had delisted 20 private hospitals, which were earlier recognised as COVID centres.

PTI | Agra | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:11 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:11 IST
Agra to convert 5 CHCs into COVID centres, start plant to supply over 1,200 oxygen cylinders daily

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have decided to convert five Community Health Centres (CHCs) into COVID-19 centres each having 30 beds with oxygen support, as the district battles surge in infections.

Critical coronavirus patients (L2) would be admitted to such centres which will also have paramedical staff and a team of doctors and other health staff, officials said.

The health department had delisted 20 private hospitals, which were earlier recognised as COVID centres. The hospitals faced the action after various anomalies were found with them. Currently, there are 26 private hospitals and two government hospitals which are serving as COVID centres.

''At the five CHCs of Achhnera, Bichpuri, Baroli Ahir, Khandoli and Bah, we are going to start COVID centres, each having 30 oxygen- supported beds with other medical facilities for the patients,'' Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) RC Pandey told PTI.

The CMO said while L2 grade COVID-19 patients will be treated at the five centres, those in the L3 category (very critical) would be shifted to the dedicated COVID centre of the government-run Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said plans are afoot to start an oxygen plant soon with the efforts of the district administration, the Army, and the Air Force as Agra continues to grapple with the shortage of the life-saving gas.

District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told PTI, ''We are expecting that the plant would start functioning by late Friday night. It will help provide 1,200-plus oxygen cylinders daily to the residents of Agra''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister slams Navjot Sidhu for criticising Amarinder

Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora lambasted Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday for his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying it showed indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour.Sidhu has been attacking the ...

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to Ms Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and Ms GRID Eng...

Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment. The intervention application has been...

Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM

An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giants decision to remove a users post under its rules on Dangerous individuals and Organisations, and urged the social media platform to avoid mistakes that silence th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021