Agra to convert 5 CHCs into COVID centres, start plant to supply over 1,200 oxygen cylinders daily

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Agra have decided to convert five Community Health Centres (CHCs) into COVID-19 centres each having 30 beds with oxygen support, as the district battles surge in infections.

Critical coronavirus patients (L2) would be admitted to such centres which will also have paramedical staff and a team of doctors and other health staff, officials said.

The health department had delisted 20 private hospitals, which were earlier recognised as COVID centres. The hospitals faced the action after various anomalies were found with them. Currently, there are 26 private hospitals and two government hospitals which are serving as COVID centres.

''At the five CHCs of Achhnera, Bichpuri, Baroli Ahir, Khandoli and Bah, we are going to start COVID centres, each having 30 oxygen- supported beds with other medical facilities for the patients,'' Agra Chief Medical Officer (CMO) RC Pandey told PTI.

The CMO said while L2 grade COVID-19 patients will be treated at the five centres, those in the L3 category (very critical) would be shifted to the dedicated COVID centre of the government-run Sarojani Naidu Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, officials said plans are afoot to start an oxygen plant soon with the efforts of the district administration, the Army, and the Air Force as Agra continues to grapple with the shortage of the life-saving gas.

District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh told PTI, ''We are expecting that the plant would start functioning by late Friday night. It will help provide 1,200-plus oxygen cylinders daily to the residents of Agra''.

