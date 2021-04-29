Left Menu

Portal for info on hospital bed availability for COVID patients by May 1: Noida MLA Pankaj Singh

An online dashboard for real-time information on availability of hospital beds, including those in ICUs and with ventilators, in Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar will go live in a day or two, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have been demanding such an online platform for the past several days.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:14 IST
Portal for info on hospital bed availability for COVID patients by May 1: Noida MLA Pankaj Singh

An online dashboard for real-time information on availability of hospital beds, including those in ICUs and with ventilators, in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar will go live in a day or two, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh said on Thursday.

Residents of Noida and Greater Noida have been demanding such an online platform for the past several days. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too had asked all districts of the state to prepare a facility like this in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19.

“The district administration has prepared the COVID-19 dashboard and it will show real-time availability of various categories of beds in hospitals. The dashboard is almost ready and is likely to go live for public in a day or two,” Singh told PTI following a tour of the district COVID Control Centre.

The BJP leader said he had a detailed interaction with District Magistrate Suhas L Y during the visit and the administration has assured him that the dashboard would be started soon.

Singh heaped praise on the workers at the centre who are attending hundreds of phone calls from distressed citizens but also told them to be sensitive to every single person that they talk to.

“It's tough for the workers too. They are also impacted by the pandemic and are coming to work at the risk of their health. However, I asked them to ensure that every distressed called is met with extreme sensitivity. These are tough times for everyone,” he said.

Singh said he also asked officials to do an audit of the quantity of crucial medicines, like Remdesivir, which have been distributed or sold by hospitals and take feedback of patients who have been administered these in the wake of claims of shortage of such drugs in the district.

Similar instructions, he said, have been given to officials regarding the availability of medical oxygen at all hospitals, especially those treating COVID-19 patients. “No doubt this is a difficult time for everyone, but our strength lies in working together to overcome this situation. People are helping one another and every ordinary person is making extraordinary efforts. Our effort is also to provide relief to the people,” the MLA added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar, which includes Noida and Greater Noida, is one of the worst-hit districts of Uttar Pradesh due to the COVID-19 pandemic. So far 202 district residents have succumbed to the deadly virus, while over 8,000 are undergoing treatment for it, according to official figures on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

IOC president says he understands Tokyo's COVID-19 emergency move

TCG Funds Fund 1 picks up stake in Vertoz Advertising Ltd.

Google, NSF partner to promote innovation and technology leadership

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab minister slams Navjot Sidhu for criticising Amarinder

Punjab minister Sunder Sham Arora lambasted Congress MLA Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday for his repeated tirades against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, saying it showed indiscipline and irresponsible behaviour.Sidhu has been attacking the ...

CSIR-CMERI transfers technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit to companies

CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur transferred the technology of Oxygen Enrichment Unit developed by the Institute virtually on 29.04.2021 in presence of Prof. Dr. Harish Hirani, Director, CSIR-CMERI to Ms Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, Rajkot and Ms GRID Eng...

Plea in SC for GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking GST exemption for Remdesivir, Tocilizumab, Favipiravir and other COVID-19 related drugs with similar generic constitution as well as medical equipment. The intervention application has been...

Oversight Board overturns FB decision to remove post containing insinuations against RSS, PM

An independent board set up by Facebook has overturned the social media giants decision to remove a users post under its rules on Dangerous individuals and Organisations, and urged the social media platform to avoid mistakes that silence th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021