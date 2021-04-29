Left Menu

NCW launches WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women

In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases and the grappling health system amid the challenging time, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday launched a WhatsApp helpline number for pregnant women to help in getting medical aid.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

It is a 'message only' helpline number #9354954224 that would provide round the clock medical assistant to expectant mothers across the country. Speaking to ANI, an NCW official said, "We have been receiving many calls seeking medical assistance and we are helping all the people but we launched this helpline because pregnant women need special medical care."

"Today morning, we received calls for oxygen, bed and hospital admission of which two were from Delhi/NCR and another from Rajasthan," the official stated. NCW's mail - helpatncw@gmail.com is also reaching out to help people, where the commission receive messages from elderly people seeking help.

The commission's dedicated team is looking after all these speedy redressal of grievances received from pregnant women, the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

