Russia's Sputnik V developers to sue Brazilian regulator for 'false information' about their vaccine
Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 said on Thursday that they were suing Brazilian regulator Anvisa for defamation, accusing it of having knowingly spread false information without testing their product. "Anvisa made incorrect and misleading statements without having tested the actual Sputnik V vaccine."Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-04-2021 19:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 19:54 IST
Russian developers of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 said on Thursday that they were suing Brazilian regulator Anvisa for defamation, accusing it of having knowingly spread false information without testing their product. The board of Brazilian health regulator on Monday rejected importing Sputnik V after technical staff warned of flaws in its development along with incomplete data regarding the vaccine's safety and efficacy.
A crucial issue for the Brazilian regulator was the risk of other viruses used to make the vaccine reproducing in patients, which an Anvisa expert had called a "serious" defect. Sputnik V's official Twitter account on Thursday cited a Brazilian media story citing the same expert as saying that no tests had been carried out to test the Brazilian theory.
"Following the admission of Brazilian regulator Anvisa that it did not test Sputnik V vaccine, Sputnik V is undertaking a legal defamation proceeding in Brazil against Anvisa for knowingly spreading false and inaccurate information," it said. "Anvisa made incorrect and misleading statements without having tested the actual Sputnik V vaccine."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik V's
- Sputnik V vaccine
- Sputnik
- Sputnik V
- Brazilian
- Anvisa
- Brazil
- Russian
ALSO READ
They laugh at you, then you win: Rahul Gandhi as Centre approves Russia's Sputnik-V vaccine
Dr Reddy's working on stability data on 2 to 8 C temp range for Sputnik V vaccine
Sputnik vaccine approval by India will open up new dimension in special ties, says Russian envoy
Armenia to receive 1 mln doses of Russia's Sputnik V shot -TASS
BRIEF-Sputnik V Says Analysis Of Adverse Events During Clinical Trials, Over Course of Mass Vaccinations, Showed There Were No Cases Of CVST