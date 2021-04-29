Centre 'failed' to assess gravity of second COVID wave: T'gana Health Minister

Blaming the Centre for the current situation with respect to shortage of oxygen and COVID-19 vaccines in the country, Telangana Health Minister Etela Rajender on Thursday said the NDA government 'failed' to assess the gravity of the second wave of the pandemic.

He said the states' hands were tied as the Centre controlled the supply of Remdesivir, COVID-19 vaccine and oxygen.

''They (centre) failed to assess the gravity of the second wave. They even gave permission to Kumbh Mela,'' Rajender said.

Refuting allegations levelled by opposition leaders that the state government 'failed' in utilising resources to prevent the spread of the virus, Rajender said the Centre should take the responsibility to ensure sufficient stocks of live saving products.

''The Centre has not done anything so far. Vaccine is under their control. Similarly, remdesivir injections are under their control.

Oxygen is also under their control. Most of the issues are not in the hands of states. But they (opposition parties) brand states as failures. It is not fair,'' he said.

The minister said there were instances of Remdesivir injection being sold for Rs 30,000 in the black market.

He claimed that Telangana is one of the best states in terms of controlling the pandemic even as some BJP-ruled states witnessed COVID-19 related deaths.

According to Rajender, the state has the capability to inoculate even 10 lakh people a day if the supplies of the vaccine were adequate.

