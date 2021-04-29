Britain says over 34 million people given first COVID vaccine dose

A total of more than 34 million people in Britain have been given a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, government statistics showed on Thursday, while a further 2,445 have contracted the disease, up slightly on the day before.

There were 22 new deaths recorded within 28 days of a positive test, compared to the 29 deaths recorded on Wednesday.

