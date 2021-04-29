1 cr doses still with states, more to be delivered in next 2-3 days: Harsh Vardhan on COVID vaccine shortage

Left Menu

Amid reports that several states are facing shortage of covid-19 vaccines in hospitals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that there was no dearth of vaccine stock in the country.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Amid reports that several states are facing shortage of covid-19 vaccines in hospitals, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan clarified that there was no dearth of vaccine stock in the country. He said that over one crore vaccine doses are still left with states, some lakh doses are in pipeline and will be delivered in next 2-3 days.

"We allocate vaccines to states as per their performance in terms of vaccination. We have given more than 16 crore doses of vaccines to states out of which more than 15 crores doses have been administered," said Vardhan on vaccine shortage in states. "That means over one crore doses are still left with states. Some lakh doses are in pipeline and will be delivered in the next 2-3 days. Since the beginning of vaccination, not a single day has passed when states were not given vaccine doses as per their capacity," the health minister said.

Health Minister also informed that oxygen was available in adequate quantity earlier also and now it is being made available from many sources. "Oxygen was available in adequate quantity earlier also and now it is being made available from many sources -- by mobilizing it from industry and abroad and by making available storage tankers and cryogenic tankers," said Vardhan.

"At the same time, the right info regarding oxygen is also very crucial. There is no need to rush to hospitals as a result of panic reactions. Those who need oxygen should get it but it is not right if someone thinks he/she needs oxygen, due to lack of knowledge," he added. The Health Minister also requested people not to panic as the majority of COVID patience can recover at home while being in touch with their doctors.

"Do not run here and there in a panic. The majority of patients can recover at home while being in touch with the doctor. I am not saying this just as the health minister but also as a doctor," said Vardhan. The surge in the COVID-19 cases continues to affect India as the country recorded 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day spike in the cases since the pandemic began last year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

