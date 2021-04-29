Left Menu

Upgraded health infra in last one year: K'taka govt tells HC

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:00 IST
The Karnataka government told the High Court that in the past one year it has upgraded the medical infrastructure manifold, after the COVID-19 outbreak in the state.

In response to a public interest litigation, the state government filed a report in the court on the measures taken to deal with the surge in coronavirus cases.

According to the written submission made by the government, in March 2020, the Department of Health and Family Welfare Karnataka and medical education department had only 6,670 oxygenated beds, 444 ICU beds and 951 beds with ventilators, 15 High flow nasal cannula (HFNO) and 151 kilolitre capacity of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO).

''Over the past one year an additional 26,706 oxygenated beds, 1,803 HFNC beds, 701 ICU beds, 1,548 beds with ventilators, 555 HFNC and 73 KL of LMO have been created,'' the government stated in it.

This apart, 800 additional beds have been added in medical colleges in Bengaluru and 12 Covid Care Centres (CCCs) have been started in BBMP with a total bed capacity of 2100.

Efforts are already underway to convert 100 beds each in Haj Bhavan and Veterinary CCC into oxygenated beds and it is likely to be completed by May 3.

The government added that it planned to create 1,500 more beds.

''The state government is also mulling setting up decentralised modular hospitals with ICU in Bengaluru (2000), Mysuru (200), Gulbarga (200), Tumkur (200), and Bidar (200).'' The government also explained various measures taken, such as War Room to ensure smooth flow of Remdesivir and oxygen to private hospitals and appointment of a nodal officer to facilitate the supply.

It also apprised the High Court of the steps taken to improve the food distribution system for the economically weaker section, who would be affected due to restrictions to contain COVID.

Claiming that Karnataka was the first state to adopt the national portability for issuing ration to migrants from other states and also intra-districts, the government said under the 'One Nation One Card' programme, the Ration Card holder of other states and districts can avail the facility to collect their rations at any fair price depot in the state.

After recording the submissions, the court directed the South-Western railways and the armed forces to provide extra beds available with them to the state government to treat COVID-19 patients.

It also asked the government to increase the allocation of Remdesivir and oxygen.

