Left Menu

Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars

Getting the body, removing it from the ambulance, and then burying it," he said, adding that he hasn't had a holiday in a year. Though it is the middle of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Kamruddin told Reuters his trying job and the hot weather has kept him from fasting.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 29-04-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 22:54 IST
Mumbai gravedigger works 24-hour shifts as India's COVID-19 death toll soars
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Two or three months into the COVID-19 crisis, Mumbai gravedigger Sayyed Munir Kamruddin stopped wearing personal protective equipment and gloves. "I'm not scared of COVID, I've worked with courage. It's all about courage, not about fear," said the 52-year-old, who has been digging graves in the city for 25 years.

India is in the midst of a second wave of coronavirus infections that has seen at least 300,000 people test positive each day for the past week, and its total cases rise past 18 million. Health systems and crematoriums have been overwhelmed. In Delhi, ambulances have been taking the bodies of COVID-19 victims to makeshift crematoriums in parks and parking lots, where bodies are burned on rows and rows of funeral pyres.

Kamruddin says he and his colleagues are working around the clock to bury COVID-19 victims. "This is our only job. Getting the body, removing it from the ambulance, and then burying it," he said, adding that he hasn't had a holiday in a year.

Though it is the middle of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, Kamruddin told Reuters his trying job and the hot weather has kept him from fasting. "My work is really hard," he said. "I feel thirsty for water. I need to dig graves, cover them with mud, need to carry dead bodies. With all this work, how can I fast?"

Yet Kamruddin's faith keeps him going, and he doesn't expect aid from the government anytime soon. "Our trust in our mosque is very strong," he said. "The government is not going to give us anything. We don't even want anything from the government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...

'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1

New York City aims to fully reopen on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing satisfactory progress in vaccinating its more than 8 million residents. We are ready to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021