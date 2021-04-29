Left Menu

Pakistan to get over 15 mln doses of COVID vaccine in next two months - minister

The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters. They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX programme for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period. "The delay in COVAX meant that our expected volume of vaccination could not materialize in February and March," Sultan said.

Reuters | Islamabad | Updated: 29-04-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 29-04-2021 23:10 IST
Pakistan to get over 15 mln doses of COVID vaccine in next two months - minister
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

Pakistan has purchased 13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from three Chinese companies and expects to receive them in the next two months, its health minister said on Thursday. The vaccines were procured from Sinopharm, CanSinoBio and Sinovac, Faisal Sultan told Reuters.

They will supplement around 2.4 million shots from the COVAX programme for poorer nations that are expected to arrive during that period. "We will be continuously procuring from all available sources across the world," Sultan said. "For now, China remains the primary source for vaccines to meet our present and ongoing needs but all our options are open for effective and safe vaccines."

Sultan said around 2.4 mln doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, part of the first tranche of 14 mln doses under the COVAX programme run by the World Health Organization and GAVI, would also be arriving and it would likely come from South Korea. Only slightly more than 2 million people have been vaccinated so far in the country of 220 million people, the lowest rate in South Asia.

The COVAX programme has committed 45 million doses to the country up to the end of 2021, and deliveries were meant to start in March. However India, making the AstraZeneca vaccination, halted supplies due to its own worsening COVID-19 situation. "The delay in COVAX meant that our expected volume of vaccination could not materialize in February and March," Sultan said. "But ...the drive is picking up speed."

Pakistan - scrambling to secure any supplies - started a vaccination drive in February with 1.2 million doses donated by China, and was able to procure over 4 million doses from China in April. It plans to start giving shots to people aged 40 and over from the first week of May.

Although Pakistan is not seeing the crisis suffered by neighbouring India, cases have been steadily increasing and the death toll of 201 recorded on Tuesday was the highest daily toll since the pandemic began. Pakistan has recorded 17,680 COVID-19 deaths and a total of 815,711 cases.

With the Muslim festival of Eid al-Fitr approaching, when hundreds of thousands of people would normally attend religious gatherings, the country plans to close non-essential business, tourist spots, parks, entertainment venues and public transport for two weeks starting May 6.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. FAA authorizes next three SpaceX launches

The Federal Aviation Administration FAA said on Thursday it has authorized the next three launches of the SpaceX Starship prototype after the company made a few changes to the launch vehicle. The FAA said prior to the launch of SN15, the FA...

Inoculation for 18-45 age group to start when doses become available: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Thursday said the state will start inoculation of those in the 18-45 age group against COVID-19 as and when vaccine doses are available.The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for th...

Gehlot dials HM Shah, PM's principal secy over shortage of oxygen, medicines for COVID patients

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday called Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba, principal secretary to prime minister PK Mishra and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval regarding the shortage of oxygen...

Noida CMO denies threatening woman of imprisonment for remdesivir plea

Gautam Buddh Nagar Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri on Thursday refuted a womans allegation that he had told her she would be jailed if she visited his office again for remdesivir injection for her family member.Ohri said such incidents an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021