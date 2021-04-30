Left Menu

No vaccination for 18-44 group without 30 lakh vials: Tope

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:34 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:33 IST
No vaccination for 18-44 group without 30 lakh vials: Tope
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook

Unless Maharashtra gets 25 to 30 lakh vaccine vials, it will not commence inoculation drive against COVID-19 for people in the 18-44 age group, said health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday.

The nationwide vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group is scheduled to start from May 1 and registration for the same is open on the CoWin app.

Speaking to reporters, Tope said, Unless Maharashtra gets vials between 25 lakh and 30 lakh, we will not commence vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group. Stock should be sufficient for at least five days to start the vaccination drive.'' Tope has been complaining about a shortage of Covishield and Covaxin, the vaccines being used in the ongoing drive for people aged 45 and above.

On several occasions, the state had to suspend vaccination due to a shortage of doses.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has clearly informed us (the state cabinet) as well as the vaccine makers that he is willing to pay the entire purchase amount of vaccine doses with just one cheque.

''But he needs assurances of smooth and uninterrupted supply of vaccines to the state, he said.

Tope said Maharashtra has capacity to inoculate eight lakh people daily if adequate vaccines are provided to the state.

Maharashtras wastage of COVID-19 vaccine is as low as 1 per cent. This is due to the careful management of distributors and our staff on the ground, he said.

We will be giving out vaccines mainly to government hospitals from May 1 for inoculation of people in the above 45 age category, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...

Chile studies 'green card' to incentivize coronavirus inoculation

Chile, a global leader in vaccination, is considering issuing a green card to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots, health officials said on Thurs...

U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021