Left Menu

People of J-K need not panic, equipped to deal with emerging situation: L-G over COVID cases surge

There are many out there who are propagating misinformation among the people, which needs to be countered with facts, he added.Use various modes of communication and rope in religious leaders, health workers to spread awareness among people in their local languages, the Lt Governor urged the volunteers.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 30-04-2021 00:36 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 00:36 IST
People of J-K need not panic, equipped to deal with emerging situation: L-G over COVID cases surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday urged the people not to panic, saying the administration was fully equipped to deal with the emerging situation.

Chairing a meeting with the office-bearers and volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) virtually, he acknowledged the role played by IRCS and lauded the volunteers for their selflessness and dedicated service towards the public.

He called upon them to renew their commitment and determination in complementing the administration's efforts to speed up the vaccination drive and tackle the challenges of the pandemic.

''With collaborative efforts, we can contribute and play our part in helping those affected,'' Sinha said.

He asked the IRCS to carry on with their humanitarian activities and reach out to people, especially those living in remote and far-flung areas, and help the administration in providing food, medical assistance and other essential items to the needy.

Having a strong team of volunteers in all 20 districts of the Union Territory, IRCS volunteers delivered food, medicines and clothes to at least 30,000 families across the union territory during the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the Lt Governor said.

Sinha assured all possible support to the IRCS in their cause.

About the preparedness of the administration in handling the pandemic, he observed that the people of Jammu and Kashmir need not panic.

''We are equipped to deal with the emerging situation. Around 1.2 crore vaccine doses have been ordered for vaccination of the 18 to 45 age group. Many oxygen-generation plants have become operational,'' he said.

''The availability of oxygen is more than double the requirement. We have 54,500 cubic metres of oxygen against the present consumption of 25,000 cubic metres. Besides, 15,000 cubic metres more will be added in the coming days,'' the Lt Governor maintained.

Emphasizing on the dissemination of information about the pandemic, Sinha asked the IRCS to make people aware of all the do's and Don'ts. There are many out there who are propagating misinformation among the people, which needs to be countered with facts, he added.

''Use various modes of communication and rope in religious leaders, health workers to spread awareness among people in their local languages,'' the Lt Governor urged the volunteers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

East African women traders: 'Celebrating the past, planning for the future'

COVID-19 has hit women disproportionately hard across East Africa, especially those working in the informal sector. Lessons must be learnt to prevent this from happening again....

Viral variants and vaccine nationalism pose two-pronged threat to Covid victory

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Iran welcomes Saudi Arabia's 'change of tone' - foreign ministry

Iran on Thursday welcomed what it called a change of tone from Saudi Arabia and said it hoped they could work together to secure peace, amid moves to ease tensions between the regional rivals.Irans foreign ministry spokesman made the statem...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Indias severe medical oxygen supply crisis is expected to ease by mid-May, a top industry executive told Reuters, with output rising by 25 and transport infrastructure ready to cope with a surge in demand caused by a dramatic rise in corona...

Chile studies 'green card' to incentivize coronavirus inoculation

Chile, a global leader in vaccination, is considering issuing a green card to those inoculated against the coronavirus in an effort to encourage younger adults who may be reluctant to turn out for their shots, health officials said on Thurs...

U.S. will not provide financial support for constitutional referendum in Haiti

The United States will not provide financial support for a constitutional referendum in Haiti, U.S. State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday, adding that the country should hold what he said were overdue elections.We ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021