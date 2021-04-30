Health News Roundup: First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan; India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452 and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

India infections top 18 million as gravediggers work round the clock

India's total COVID-19 cases passed 18 million on Thursday after another world record number of daily injections, as gravediggers worked around the clock to bury victims and hundreds more were cremated in makeshift pyres in parks and parking lots. India reported 379,257 new infections and 3,645 new deaths on Thursday, health ministry data showed, the highest number of fatalities in a single day since the start of the pandemic.

First Moderna COVID-19 vaccines arrive in Japan - NHK

The first delivery of Moderna Inc's COVID-19 vaccines arrived in Japan on Friday, public broadcaster NHK reported, citing airline officials. Japan has so far only cleared Pfizer Inc's coronavirus vaccine and is expected to approve Moderna's in May.

Brazil passes 400,000 COVID-19 fatalities with high death toll to plateau for months

Brazil on Thursday became the second country to pass 400,000 COVID-19 deaths after the United States, and experts warned the daily toll could remain high for several months due to slow vaccinations and loosening social restrictions. Brazil on Thursday registered 3,001 new COVID-19 deaths, taking its total since the pandemic began to 401,186 fatalities, the Health Ministry said.

New Zealanders face mental health, economic challenges in pandemic recovery

New Zealanders are still reporting negative impacts on mental health and income from the coronavirus pandemic, despite living in one of the world's few countries to have largely returned to normal. The Pacific island nation, which has had only about 2,200 cases and 26 deaths in a population of 5 million, enforced strict lockdowns and social distancing rules that helped to virtually eliminate the virus.

Indonesia approves Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Indonesia's drug regulator on Friday approved a COVID-19 vaccine produced by China's Sinopharm, which is due to be used in a private vaccination scheme under which companies can buy government-procured vaccines to inoculate their staff. No detailed efficacy data of Sinopharm's vaccine has been publicly released, but its developer, Beijing Biological Products Institute, a unit of Sinopharm subsidiary China National Biotec Group (CNBG), said the vaccine was 79.34% effective in preventing people from developing the disease, based on interim data.

India posts record daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 386,452

India posted a record daily rise in coronavirus cases of 386,452 on Friday, while deaths from COVID-19 jumped by 3,498 over the last 24 hours, according to health ministry data. India has added about 7.7 million cases to its total caseload since the end of February, when its second wave picked up steam, according to a Reuters tally. In contrast, it took India nearly six months to add the previous 7.7 million cases.

Britain says to host 2022 vaccine summit to prepare for future pandemics

Britain said on Friday it would host a summit in 2022 to raise money for vaccine research and development to support an international coalition seeking to speed up the production of shots for future diseases. Britain is using its presidency of the Group of Seven (G7) rich nations to highlight the need to prepare for future pandemics in light of the devastating consequences of the coronavirus crisis.

'Light at end of the tunnel': New York mayor envisions full reopening by July 1

New York City aims to "fully reopen" on July 1 after more than a year of closures and capacity restrictions, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing satisfactory progress in vaccinating its more than 8 million residents. "We are ready to bring New York City back fully on July 1," de Blasio told a news briefing. "Now we can see that light at the end of the tunnel."

Explainer: What we know about the Indian variant as coronavirus sweeps South Asia

India has recorded the world's sharpest spike in coronavirus infections this month, with political and financial capitals New Delhi and Mumbai running out of hospital beds, oxygen, and medicines. Scientists are studying what led to an unexpected surge, and particularly whether a variant of the novel coronavirus first detected in India is to blame. The variant, named B.1.617, has been reported in some 17 countries, rising global concern. Here are the basics:

Exclusive: Pfizer begins to export U.S.-made COVID-19 shots, first doses sent to Mexico

Pfizer Inc's shipment of COVID-19 vaccine to Mexico this week includes doses made in its U.S. plant, the first of what are expected to be ongoing exports of its shots from the United States, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. The vaccine shipment, produced at Pfizer's Kalamazoo, Michigan plant, marks the first time the drugmaker has delivered abroad from U.S facilities after a Trump-era restriction on dose exports expired at the end of March, the source said.

