ITBP officials take stock of arrangements at Delhi's Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre

Senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials have visited Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre established by Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in South Delhi to review the ground arrangements for COVID-19 patients.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 11:05 IST
Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre established by Radha Soami Beas in Delhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) officials have visited Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre established by Radha Soami Beas, Chhatarpur in South Delhi to review the ground arrangements for COVID-19 patients. The ITBP Officials, wearing PPE kits, were seen visiting the patients and taking stock of arrangements of the covid care center in the national capital.

The Covid care facility has been established on April 26, 2021 once again in collaboration with Delhi government (South Delhi District Administration) and ITBP. Last year, during the first wave of the coronavirus in 2020, the covid hcare centre was also established to serve the people who were battling with the disease.

At present, there are 400 patients admitted at the centre, as per sources. According to an official statement, the COVID care Center provides all medical treatment, medicines, food and other facilities to the patients free of cost.

The services inside the center are managed by the team of doctors and medical staff of the ITBP and volunteers of the Radha Soami Beas. Services of stress counselors of ITBP are also provided at the centre. ITBP has deployed a team of more than 200 medical professionals to run the facility, besides, its personnel are also helping in managing security and other administrative arrangements.

The Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre, Radha Soami Satsang Beas, Chhatarpur, New Delhi is also credited to have functioned as the world's largest 10,000 bedded covid care facility in association with the Delhi government and ITBP from 7 July, 2020 to 23 February, 2021 when it had successfully treated more than 12,000 Covid cases at the centre successfully, it added. (ANI)

