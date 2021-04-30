MP mulls closing inter-state borders to curb COVID-19 cases

MP mulls closing inter-state borders to curb COVID-19 casesPTI | Bhopal | Updated: 30-04-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 13:10 IST
In the wake of a surge in COVID- 19 cases in Madhya Pradesh, the state government is contemplating sealing its borders with adjoining states as part of efforts to restrict the movement of people and stem the infection spread.
Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday night said The government is seriously thinking over sealing its inter- state borders to break the chain of the coronavirus infection.
Because of inter-state movement of people, efforts undertaken to check the spread of COVID-19 are not yielding desired results, he said.
The government has suspended till May 7 inter-state movement of passenger buses from neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, which is also witnessing a spike in cases, he said.
Madhya Pradesh shares borders with five states, including Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, which are among the 10 worst COVID-19-affected states.
Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,762 new COVID- 19 cases, taking the infection tally to 5,50,927, while 95 fresh deaths pushed the toll to 5,519 deaths, health department officials said.
