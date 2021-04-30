Left Menu

Goa govt ramps up bed capacity at hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Friday converted an examination hall at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here into a 150-bed coronavirus treatment facility.Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the facility, which is taking shape in a record period of time.Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, This will be a ward with 150 beds, equipped with oxygen. The state is now left with 20,898 active cases.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-04-2021 15:58 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 15:44 IST
Goa govt ramps up bed capacity at hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Friday converted an examination hall at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here into a 150-bed coronavirus treatment facility.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the facility, which is taking shape in a record period of time.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, ''This will be award with 150 beds, equipped with oxygen. The facility will be ready by evening.'' Apart from this, the 300-bed facility in the GMCH complex will be ready in the next four days, he said.

The super-specialty block of the hospital will be converted into a COVID-19 hospital to cater to the increasing number of infected patients, the chief minister said.

Of the 300 beds in the super-specialty block, 150 would be marked as intensive care units (ICU), he added.

The bed capacity of other facilities, including North Goa and South Goa district hospitals, will also be increased in the coming days, Sawant said.

The chief minister said the state has already started giving medicines to people who arrive for testing, as a part of the new treatment protocol.

''We are not waiting for the COVID-19 report. We give them the medication as soon as they arrive for testing,'' he said.

The state government has set up COVID-19 facilities across the state and people should go to the nearest hospital, without rushing to the GMCH, Sawant added.

Goa on Thursday recorded 3,019 coronavirus cases that raised its overall infection count to 88,028, which includes 1,146 casualties. The state is now left with 20,898 active cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

31 at Ambala juvenile home tested positive for COVID

Out of the 71 juveniles lodged at Ambala Observation Home, 31 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.On Wednesday, some children showed COVID-like symptoms, following which the health department conducted tests, Civil s...

At council of ministers' meet, PM stresses upon need to ensure issues at local level are promptly identified, addressed.

At council of ministers meet, PM stresses upon need to ensure issues at local level are promptly identified, addressed....

UPDATE 1-Famine looms in southern Madagascar, U.N.'s food agency says

Famine is looming in southern Madagascar, where children are starving after drought and sandstorms ruined harvests, the U.N.s World Food Programme WFP said on Friday.Amer Daoudi, senior director of WFP operations globally, speaking from Ant...

Myanmar approaching point of ‘economic collapse’: UN report

That level of impoverishment has not been seen in the country since 2005, and the economy is facing significant risks of a collapse, the UN Development Programme UNDP said in its report, COVID-19, Coup dtat and Poverty Compounding Negativ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021