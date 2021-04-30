Goa govt ramps up bed capacity at hospitals as COVID-19 cases rise

Considering the spike in COVID-19 cases, the Goa government on Friday converted an examination hall at the Goa Medical College and Hospital near here into a 150-bed coronavirus treatment facility.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane inspected the facility, which is taking shape in a record period of time.

Speaking to reporters, Sawant said, ''This will be award with 150 beds, equipped with oxygen. The facility will be ready by evening.'' Apart from this, the 300-bed facility in the GMCH complex will be ready in the next four days, he said.

The super-specialty block of the hospital will be converted into a COVID-19 hospital to cater to the increasing number of infected patients, the chief minister said.

Of the 300 beds in the super-specialty block, 150 would be marked as intensive care units (ICU), he added.

The bed capacity of other facilities, including North Goa and South Goa district hospitals, will also be increased in the coming days, Sawant said.

The chief minister said the state has already started giving medicines to people who arrive for testing, as a part of the new treatment protocol.

''We are not waiting for the COVID-19 report. We give them the medication as soon as they arrive for testing,'' he said.

The state government has set up COVID-19 facilities across the state and people should go to the nearest hospital, without rushing to the GMCH, Sawant added.

Goa on Thursday recorded 3,019 coronavirus cases that raised its overall infection count to 88,028, which includes 1,146 casualties. The state is now left with 20,898 active cases.

