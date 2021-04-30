31 at Ambala juvenile home tested positive for COVID

Out of the 71 juveniles lodged at Ambala Observation Home, 31 have tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Friday.

On Wednesday, some children showed COVID-like symptoms, following which the health department conducted tests, Civil surgeon Kuldeep Singh told reporters.

“As per the report that came out today (Friday), 31 juveniles were found corona positive. They have been kept in isolation,” he said.

A team of health department was put on duty to provide them with required medicines and necessary treatment, he added.

