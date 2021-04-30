Guj: Vaccination for 18-45 age group to start in 10 districts from tomorrow

Vaccination against COVID-19 for the 18-45 age group will start from May 1 in 10 districts of Gujarat which are affected most by the pandemic, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Friday.

The state would be receiving three lakh vaccine doses by evening, he said. Earlier, the government had said there could be a delay as new stocks had not arrived.

The districts where vaccination for those above 18 years of age will start from May 1 are Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Kutch, Mehsana, Bharuch, and Gandhinagar, Rupani said in a video message.

The day before, he had said there were chances of delay in starting the new vaccination phase from May 1.

''Vaccination for those in the 18-45 age group will begin on May 1, which is also Gujarat foundation day. We have ordered 2.5 crore doses from two pharma companies and by this evening we will get three lakh doses. The stock will be airlifted,'' he said on Friday.

The state government has ordered two crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute and 50 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech, he informed.

''Pharma companies have assured us of providing another 11 lakh doses in May and our drivers will continue,'' the chief minister added.

Online registration will be compulsory for getting a job, and there would be no on-the-spot registration, he said.

''Only those who get intimation through SMS should go to the center,'' he said.

''People need not worry, as the state government is determined to give vaccines to all free of cost as and when we get more doses. Everybody's turn will come,'' he said.

