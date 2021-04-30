Left Menu

Singapore hospital locks down 4 wards, sends 76 staffers on leave to contain COVID cluster

This comes after two of the wards were first locked down on Thursday.Locking down the wards means that there is no movement in and out of the ward, he explained, adding that there is a dedicated team of staff members caring for patients in these wards.Soh said the hospital has stepped up clinical surveillance of all inpatients who develop fever or related symptoms.However, patients with COVID 19 may be asymptomatic.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:50 IST
Singapore hospital locks down 4 wards, sends 76 staffers on leave to contain COVID cluster

One of the largest multi-disciplinary hospitals in Singapore on Friday locked down four wards and sent 76 staffers on leave following the detection of a cluster of COVID-19 cases there.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) Chief Executive Officer Dr Eugene Soh said the growing cluster is of particular concern and the hospital is “acting fast with a three-pronged approach” to contain and control the infections, while securing the safety of patients and staff members.

The first step includes immediate containment measures to treat and isolate staff members or patients, he said.

“We have also identified patients and staff who are close contacts of the positive cases. Today, we have transferred 61 patients, including the confirmed patients to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

“We have since also placed 76 of our staff who have been in close contact on leave of absence (LOA), awaiting their quarantine orders based on further contact tracing,” Dr Soh was quoted as saying by the Channel News Asia. He also anticipates that possibly ''a couple of hundred'' staff members could be placed on LOA as contact tracing continues.

To deal with the manpower situation, the hospital has reduced non-urgent electives, and re-directed non life-threatening accident and emergency cases to other hospitals.

In total, four hospital wards have now been locked down, Dr Soh said. This comes after two of the wards were first locked down on Thursday.

Locking down the wards means that there is no movement in and out of the ward, he explained, adding that there is a dedicated team of staff members caring for patients in these wards.

Soh said the hospital has stepped up clinical surveillance of all inpatients who develop fever or related symptoms.

“However, patients with COVID 19 may be asymptomatic. And hence, this underlies the challenges with the diagnosis and surveillance of these patients,” he added.

Soh said there are currently 1,100 inpatients and 4,500 staff members at the hospital – all of whom will be swabbed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

Spain extends AstraZeneca dose gap to 16 weeks, beyond EU approved limit

Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, the government said on Friday, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.S...

US STOCKS-Wall Street drifts lower; S&P 500 on track for third straight month of gains

Wall Streets three main indexes fell on Friday as investors hit pause after a barrage of strong quarterly earnings and upbeat economic data put the benchmark SP 500 index on track for a third straight month of gains following a record run.T...

COVID-19: Rajnath grants emergency financial powers to armed forces

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday granted emergency financial powers to the three services to allow formation commanders to establish and operate hospitals as well as quarantine facilities for COVID-19 patients.The emergency powers h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021