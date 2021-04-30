Left Menu

Drones for sanitizing city, delivering drugs, essentials

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-04-2021 18:56 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 18:56 IST
Drones for sanitizing city, delivering drugs, essentials

To contain the rising number of coronavirus cases here, drones are to be used to sanitize containment zones as well as deliver medicines and essential goods to the affected people.

An initiative of Bengaluru-Central MP P C Mohan and Garuda Aerospace, the drive to sanitize containment zones was kick-started by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.

Speaking at the launch, the Chief Minister, welcoming the initiative, said, ''Like other parts of the country, our state is also facing a situation due to the second wave of the COVID-19.'' ''During these difficult times, it is very important to supply timely delivery of emergency medicines and vaccines. I am happy to note that for the first time in the country, drones will be used for supplying medicines, and also for sanitizing public places,'' he said.

''I appreciate the efforts of Garuda Aerospace and Mohan,'' Yediyurappa told reporters.

He said the drones with a capacity to ferry 35-40 kg of materials can be used for delivering medicines and essential goods besides sanitising the areas.

Bengaluru urban district alone on Thursday witnessed 19,637 fresh infections and 143 deaths, taking the total infections and fatalities to 7,29,984 and 6,282 since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The city has 2,37,518 active cases whereas 4,86,183 people were discharged, including 6,128 on Thursday.

PTI GMS NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 teams alive in wide-open Spanish league title race

With five games to go, there are four teams separated by three points at the top of Spanish league.Repeated stumbles by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atltico Madrid have let Sevilla join the most wide-open title race in recent years.After Barc...

No celebrations, bursting of crackers over election results, says Madrs HC

The Madras High Court on Friday appealed to political leaders and the party cadres in Tamil Nadu not to go in for celebrations, including bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, citing the spread of th...

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

Spain extends AstraZeneca dose gap to 16 weeks, beyond EU approved limit

Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, the government said on Friday, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021