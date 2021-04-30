Left Menu

Cantt board hospitals in Pune, Kirkee, Deolali now dedicated COVID facilities

The hospitals run by the cantonment boards in Maharashtras Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with a total of 304 beds have been dedicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.The cantonment boards hospitals at Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with 304 beds have been designated as dedicated COVID hospitals, the ministrys statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-04-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 30-04-2021 19:04 IST
Cantt board hospitals in Pune, Kirkee, Deolali now dedicated COVID facilities

The hospitals run by the cantonment boards in Maharashtra's Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with a total of 304 beds have been dedicated for the treatment of COVID-19 patients, the Defence Ministry said on Friday.

''The cantonment boards' hospitals at Pune, Kirkee and Deolali with 304 beds have been designated as dedicated COVID hospitals,'' the ministry's statement said. A dedicated COVID health centre at Dehuroad is ready and would become functional soon, while an ICU (intensive care unit) facility with six beds is being set up at the general hospital in Kirkee, it added. Oxygen support is available in 37 cantonment boards and they have a stock of 658 cylinders currently, as per the statement.

Around 20 lakh people reside in 62 cantonment boards across India. Presently, 39 of the 62 boards have maintained 40 general hospitals with total 1,240 beds.

Fever clinics have been set up in all the 39 cantonment boards' general hospitals where patients with COVID-19 symptoms are referred to designated COVID-19 treatment facilities, the ministry said. ''Rapid antigen and RT-PCR tests are being regularly organised in coordination with district administration, while vaccination centres have also been set up in most of the cantonments,'' it noted.

India is struggling with the second wave of the coronavirus infection as hospitals in several states are reeling under a shortage of medical oxygen and beds.

Public services such as health, sanitation, and primary education in a defence cantonment area are provided by the concerned cantonment board, which is a civic administration body under the Ministry of Defence.

India saw 3,86,452 new coronavirus infections in a span of 24 hours, the highest single-day rise so far, pushing the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 1,87,62,976, while active cases crossed the 31-lakh mark, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll increased to 2,08,330 with 3,498 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

SA dam levels go up from 69.1% to 85%

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 started filming; know more on cast & possible release date

It was very arbitrary: Witherspoon on how media branded her 'good' and Britney Spears 'bad'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

4 teams alive in wide-open Spanish league title race

With five games to go, there are four teams separated by three points at the top of Spanish league.Repeated stumbles by Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atltico Madrid have let Sevilla join the most wide-open title race in recent years.After Barc...

No celebrations, bursting of crackers over election results, says Madrs HC

The Madras High Court on Friday appealed to political leaders and the party cadres in Tamil Nadu not to go in for celebrations, including bursting of crackers after the announcement of election results on May 2 or 3, citing the spread of th...

Sterling falls versus the dollar as investors await BoE

The pound slipped against the dollar and euro on Friday, as traders awaited the Bank of Englands policy meeting next week.Sterling fell by as much fell as 0.7, on course for its worst day in over a month, and by 1410 GMT was at 1.3853. The ...

Spain extends AstraZeneca dose gap to 16 weeks, beyond EU approved limit

Spain is extending the gap between the first and second doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to 16 weeks for people aged under 60, the government said on Friday, going beyond the 12-week maximum interval approved by European authorities.S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021